The monetary policy committee should slow its pace of tightening

That said, the tricky bit for the Indian MPC is to figure out whether it wants to use the interest rate solely to target inflation, or also use it to manage the exchange rate as well as financial stability. Economic theory tells us that each policy instrument should ideally be matched with one policy target. But, as J.P. Morgan’s chief India economist Sajjid Chinoy has argued in a recent piece, there are feedback loops between internal and external macroeconomic stability. Ideally, RBI should manage the exchange rate by using its foreign exchange reserves, but the sharp fall in its war chest during the recent defence of the rupee means that the interest rate tool will have to be used for inflation control as well as curbing volatility of the exchange rate.