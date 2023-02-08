The monetary policy committee vote was closer for good reason

So, where do I agree with the MPC, or rather, its majority decision? On balance, on the repo rate hike. Given the stickiness we have seen on core inflation—over 6% for more than a year now—a 25 basis points hike may not do much good given that a cumulative hike of 250 basis points in less than a year is yet to deliver on the price front and is yet to play out fully as well. But then, it is unlikely to do much harm either!

