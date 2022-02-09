The moral case for moving to a higher share of direct taxes

The multiplicity of GST rates means having to decide what goes into the 5% slab and what in the 12% and 18% brackets. Plain biscuits in 5 and cream biscuits in 12? That is just invitation to disputes and litigation, if not harassment and corruption. We need a low and stable indirect tax system with wide coverage and preferably a single slab (a flat sales tax, also called transaction tax). Crucially, what we need is a higher share of direct taxes in overall collections, imposed on incomes of individuals, whatever the source of their income (be it a salary, capital gains, inheritance or a lottery). India has only seven direct taxpayers for every 100 voters, one of world’s lowest ratios. There was a time when dividend income was tax free, and it took 20 years to undo that misadventure. Thanks to e-triangulation and digital payments, it is possible to deduct tax at source for dividends. This is not quite a presumptive tax, as done with salaries, but is effective. A similar approach should be applied to all realized capital gains. We are getting there, but not fast enough. The principle of income tax should be based on being agnostic to the source of income. This is the notion of horizontal equity. Two people earning similar incomes should have similar tax burdens. We also need progressivity in direct taxes: i.e., higher income earners need to pay more taxes (a natural corollary) and also at higher marginal rates. This is the notion of vertical equity. India’s tax-to-GDP ratio is among the world’s lowest. We have room to raise it. But that must be in a fair way, increasing the share of direct taxes like capital gains and reducing the share of indirect taxes like GST.