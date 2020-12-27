The Most Interesting Real-Estate Stories of 2020

At the start of 2020, Mansion’s reporting stretched from the Koch brothers’ vast (and very expensive) real-estate portfolio to how retirees could apply for mortgages on a fixed income. There was the story about Madrid’s luxury market finally putting the 2008 financial crisis in the rearview mirror. And the other that looked at why wealthy millennials were eschewing the suburbs for move-in ready homes close to cities.

Then March happened, and seemingly, our priorities shifted overnight.

Like many industries in the U.S., the coronavirus pandemic shook real estate down to its foundation, flipping markets upside-down and changing the way developers, designers and especially real-estate agents conduct business. Even homeowners had to adapt, from the way they configured their own spaces, to where and why they bought certain properties.

Many stories that appeared in The Wall Street Journal’s real-estate section this year examined the industry through the lens of Covid. But despite the pandemic, sales moved forward. Brokers leaned into technology to show properties and seal deals. And people fell in love with their homes all over again, or gave them a much-needed refresh.

And not all of our stories were defined by the pandemic. If the world is spinning, real estate is happening.

Read on for a closer look at Mansion’s most interesting reads of the year.

Covid-19 Pounds New York Real Estate Worse Than 9/11, Financial Crash

The city’s luxury market was teetering amid a glut of high-end condos even before the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic pushed it over the edge.

Covid is Forcing Real-Estate Developers to Rethink Buildings

Developers are reconsidering everything from how shared living spaces and kitchens are configured to the number of balconies and elevators they have planned for buildings.

TikTok Studios, Zoom Rooms and Co-Working Spaces Are the New Must-Have Home Amenities

For millions of Americans working remotely, a home office became an absolute must-have during the pandemic. These spaces take it to the next level.

For Black Designers, a Surge of New Visibility and Business is ‘Bittersweet’

Following a general reckoning of race relations in the U.S., many Black architects and interior designers saw more visibility and increased demand. Above all, the professionals we interviewed for this story wanted to be recognized for the quality of their work.

Some of Boston’s Priciest Real Estate Is Sinking Into the Earth

Rotten wood pilings are threatening to sink some of the city’s most expensive homes. And buyers who purchase these properties are on the hook for repairs.

As Lake Michigan Rises, Homeowners Scramble to Protect Their Properties

Water levels on Lake Michigan are on track to reach their highest levels on record since 1918. Homeowners are rushing to preserve their properties, made increasingly difficult by coronavirus.

South Dakota Cowboy Who Won $232.1 Million Powerball Lists $41.15 Million Ranch

Neal Wanless was living in a camper after his family’s home was repossessed when won the Powerball in 2009. Now he’s selling the 50,000-acre ranch he assembled with his winnings for $41.15 million.

Wealthy Property Owners All Want a Slice of Hawaii’s Kona-Kohala Coast

Both celebrities and billionaires are jockeying for space along this once remote corner of the Big Island, despite the area’s history of human disputes and volcanic activity.

For These Intrepid Boaters, Life Is but a Great Loop

On every boater’s bucket list: The Great Loop, a roughly 6,000-mile journey that circumnavigates the eastern half of the U.S. and part of Canada. We joined a few Loopers making the journey on luxury watercraft.

Model Train Enthusiasts Are Parking Their Railroads in Souped-Up Spaces

All aboard! Model railroaders are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to build elaborate rooms in their homes for their tricked-out train sets.

