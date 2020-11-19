The MSME sector holds the key to an Indian economic recovery

Along with the employment incentive, the MSME sector has also been provided collateral free credit. But the offtake from the scheme has not been impressive, pointing to deeper issues. Part of the reason these incentives failed to have the desired impact lies in the very nature of the MSME sector and its heterogeneity, which is inherent in its definition as a residual sector once large enterprises are excluded. It comprises manufacturing but also a large part of services, which remain affected by the pandemic. Under the large umbrella of the sector are a variety of enterprises, ranging from single-person outfits to those with more than five workers. A 2015-16 survey of the National Statistical Office shows that almost 94% of these enterprises are tiny, with less than four workers, and about 62% are single-person businesses accounting for 78% of all workers in the sector. Only 31% are registered under various acts, but these face regulatory hurdles, some of them related to compliance with the goods and service tax (GST). The sector is India’s largest employer outside agriculture and construction, with 111 million workers. Therefore, it is crucial for any broad-based economic recovery, be it from the supply or demand side.