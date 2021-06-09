The muddled opinions that our second covid wave has generated

To that confusion, add the idea of Indian exceptionalism. Each country is of course unique, but comparisons are possible. The government itself seems obsessed with its rankings on indices that measure the ease of doing business or economic growth. And yet, when it comes to the pandemic, India insists on its sui generis identity. Has Taiwan dealt well with the pandemic? But it is so small. Has New Zealand virtually wiped out the virus? But it is so sparsely populated. Has China returned to normalcy? But it is a dictatorship. Has Singapore managed its borders well? But it is an island. Is India’s death toll too high? Look at it as a percentage of the population—the toll is actually low. Has India vaccinated too few people as a proportion of its people? Look at the absolute numbers—it is so high. Has the United Kingdom vaccinated a far greater part of its population? But the UK is a small country. Has the United States vaccinated people at a rapid pace? But it has so many more resources. Is America offering its surplus vaccines to India? But that’s too little; a drop in the ocean.