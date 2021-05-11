The mystery of an American boom in jobs that didn’t occur

There could also be implications for the US Federal Reserve, but not what many analysts rushed to advance right after the jobs report. Fed officials are right to worry about the 8 million jobs that have yet to return since the covid outbreak. But if the issues are on the supply side of the labour market, the current ‘pedal-to-the-metal’ policy approach carries more risks in terms of fuelling future economic instability than benefits in easing supply rigidities, especially in the short term. Moreover, with robust public and private demand being accompanied by financial markets pushing asset valuations ever higher in an ‘everything rally’, the Fed would risk unsettling financial volatility as well as economic instability down the road.