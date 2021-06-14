The mythical notion of evidence-based policymaking

Yet, this cannot be the whole story. For one thing, sticking to our lockdown example, those epidemiological models focus only on the disease, but do not incorporate the economic, social or psychic costs of the action taken. Typically, unless one is very lucky, a real-world policy choice will involve trade-offs: a more stringent lockdown, other things being equal, will lead to a more rapid ‘flattening of the curve’ of infection, while at the same time resulting in a greater drop in economic activity in the short to medium run. While it is possible in theory to make monetary estimates for gains from reduced infections and for losses from an economic contraction, thus allowing for an ostensibly scientific cost-benefit calculus, in practice, evaluating such a trade-off requires that a policymaker attach a weight to economic, social and psychic costs of a lockdown, as against the public health benefits of a reduced infection rate. This invariably comes down to a judgement call on policy.

