Opinion | The nation-state is back with a vengeance thanks to covid-19

Optimists believe that the same will hold true of the current crisis, but I have serious doubts. As I have written earlier in this space, protracted lockdowns and restrictions on normal economic activity across the world are likely to have profound “hysteresis" effects: that is, long-lasting or perhaps permanent effects emanating from a single shock to the system that itself dissipates over time. Lockdowns, while being eased, have been in place in most countries around the world for four months or more. They are likely to have a significant and potentially long-lasting impact on economic and social outcomes. This is a longer span of time than how long it took for normal life to resume after either 2001 or 2007-09. Back then, people’s daily routines sprang back rather quickly for many—or, in quite a few cases, never stopped.