The NCF will raise standards of school education in the country

The NCF will raise standards of school education in the country4 min read 31 Aug 2023, 01:07 AM IST
It offers a broad canvass that could take schooling beyond the narrow confines of rigid curricula
NEW DELHI : The National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF) released by the ministry of education (MoE) is intended to guide school education. Since education is not only relevant to its immediate participants but is critical to the well-being of society at large, it is useful to understand what the NCF is about. In the spirit of full disclosure, I am a member of the group the ministry constituted to develop it.