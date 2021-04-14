The need for empathetic leadership in the workplace

Difficult as it may be to practise, the benefits of empathetic leadership are undeniable, especially so under current circumstances. Research, as well as anecdotal evidence, points to the substantial positive impact of a culture of empathy on employee morale, productivity, tenure and loyalty; and on the mental health of employees too. It has also proven to be useful in resolving gridlocks and stalemates, unlocking considerable shareholder value. We often see the world for how we are, and not for how it is. Taking a perspective that has no empathy can make us think that the world is a cruel and lonely place. If recent times have shown us anything, we know that this is not true. Opening your heart and mind to the stories of others can make you feel less alone, and increase your motivation to build genuine connections. People often say that they don’t leave bad jobs but bad managers and co-workers; perhaps those who stay do so for outstanding leaders.