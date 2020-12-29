The need of an exit strategy from monetary expansion

However, the assets of RBI are still modest compared to the central bank balance sheets in other large economies such as the US (34%), China (38%), the Eurozone (67%) and Japan (138%). These large economies have seen massive increases in their balance sheets in recent years. The pace picked up further in the pandemic year. The assets of these big four central banks had collectively increased by an annual rate of 52% by November, with $8 trillion added to their books over 12 months. The big difference is that Indian inflation is far higher than inflation in these countries, and has been above the upper end of the official target range for eight months in a row.