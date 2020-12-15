The need to find a middle ground on farm protests

The call by the leaders of the farmers’ agitation to lay siege to Delhi was only partially effective. The agitation is still somewhat restricted and so was the effect of last week’s Bharat Bandh. Farmer leaders sat on a hunger strike at Delhi’s Singhu border on 14 December. What next?

The central government and the states concerned know that they must display generosity rather than adopt an iron-fist approach. This is why Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and commerce minister Piyush Goyal have repeatedly emphasized that the central government has no ego in this matter. However, the movement shows signs of intensifying. Why is this the case?

There have been very few instances in which Delhi has been brought under siege in such a way. The current agitation is organized mainly by farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. A small number from other parts of the country have also joined it.

The degree of preparation by the agitating farmers is astounding. They have packed essentials, including food and medicine, for a long-term protest. They have also won the sympathy of the public. Several gurudwaras and charitable organizations have come to their aid. However, if farmers from other states do not join this agitation, will it last long?

Similar questions were raised when Chaudhary Mahendra Singh Tikait led thousands of farmers in a protest at the Boat Club in Delhi 32 years ago. Let us not forget that unlike several other kinds of protesters, farmers have a near-spiritual relationship with their land, produce and ecosystem. They are not easily deterred by the elements or other adverse conditions.

So far, the leaders have ensured that the protests remained peaceful. There are, of course, hotheads in any agitation but they have been controlled. The majority of protesters want to register their grievances without resorting to violence.

Outsiders have attempted to provoke them. Some have labelled them Khalistan supporters while others have said the protest is a conspiracy by China or Pakistan. Some have even gone to absurd lengths to allege that these were not farmers at all, judging from the way they were dressed.

The farmers did not rise to these baits, but all this has led to a widening of the trust deficit between them and the government.

So far, efforts by senior central ministers have not had any success. The government must rein in disruptive elements trying to provoke farmers and stress on there being a fundamental difference between this movement and the one in Shaheen Bagh.

The initial success of the movement and the support it got seem to have made the farmers more ambitious than warranted at the moment. The call for a Bharat Bandh was not well thought-out. This gave the Opposition parties an opportunity to join the cause and, with this, the politicization of the movement began.

The response to the Bharat Bandh revealed that though the farmers had called for a nationwide protest, they did not have the reach or strength to influence the whole country. The bandh had an impact in Opposition-ruled states and where the Opposition is strong.

However, in Maharashtra, where there is a non-Bharatiya Janata Party government, the shutdown did not create as strong an impact as expected, though farmers in the state have been agitating for quite a long time.

This gave the National Democratic Alliance constituents the opportunity to allege that the movement was the handiwork of the Opposition.

To thwart the bandh, the government not only tightened its administrative machinery but also fielded all its prominent leaders. This is why the farmer leaders later reworked their strategy, maintaining distance from those who tried to link their agitation with Shaheen Bagh.

This movement will end sooner or later. We have to think beyond an agreement on both sides. Farmers must be taught new techniques to increase their yield and income. Indian farmers are focused almost solely on wheat and paddy. As a result, India grows more wheat and rice than it needs.

On the one hand, there are people who do not get enough food and, on the other, the government does not have enough warehouse capacity to store foodgrain. The farmers must be provided with the expertise to grow different kinds of produce appropriate to the climate and soil in their regions. This will increase agricultural yield and boost farm incomes.

It is clear that India desperately needs a complete revolution in agriculture. But, are the farmers and the government ready to acknowledge this and take suitable steps?

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. The views expressed here are personal.





