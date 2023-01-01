The need to unite for humanity and face year ahead with firm sense of confidence7 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 10:23 PM IST
If half of the population is suppressed, no society or economy can thrive.
How can we be optimistic about 2023? As we enter the new year, a devastating war is raging on the European continent. Russia’s war of aggression has slashed a devastating wound far beyond Europe, exacerbating a food and energy crisis in large parts of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. More than 800 million men, women, and children go to bed hungry every night. The climate emergency is deepening this pain, stirring conflict worldwide, and robbing people of their land, their homes, and their security.