The need to unite for humanity and face year ahead with firm sense of confidence

To look ahead and stay the course, confident in what we are able to achieve if we stand together—that is, to my mind, what should guide us into the new year. And I am not saying this from a position of naive hopefulness. I am saying this with the confidence of a foreign minister who has learned in many—often difficult—instances over the past 12 months how much we can achieve if we let solidarity and humanity guide our actions and if we defend what we believe in.