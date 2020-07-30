Opinion | The new-found insularity of social-distance learners

It was good to hear of somebody else I know exiting four family groups — I’d be too socially-correct to do that—before she was re-inducted back to two of them. She went on to narrate an eloquent snatch from her lockdown journal: “The lockdown hollowed out time to fill as I pleased. I liked that. It force-allowed me more interior time, to indulge my own pastimes, trivial or not, and better tuned me to my own thoughts, my own noise… one aspect of the pandemic I enjoyed was freedom from putting on that chatty face."