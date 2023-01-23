The new resilience industrial complex needs a reality check1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Our Neanderthal ancestors had a sixth sense about sabre-toothed cats
Our Neanderthal ancestors had a sixth sense about sabre-toothed cats. Their bodies developed finely honed fight-or-flight signals. They crafted spears for hunting and self-defence and passed on their genes to propagate the species. These days, there is a whole industrial complex focused on resilience that used to be instinctual. Countless books and blogs exist asking parents raise kids who can take a knock. Advice abounds on how to bounce back—or ‘bounce forward’ McKinsey and the World Economic Forum have teamed up to help CEOs survive “a fragmenting global order." The UK government has proposed a UK Resilience Academy as part of a strategy document on national resilience. This framework includes a new head of resilience, an annual statement to parliament on risk and resilience, expert advisory groups, local forums and public surveys. The goal is to “anticipate, assess, prevent, mitigate, respond to, and recover from known, unknown, direct indirect and emerging civil contingency risks."
