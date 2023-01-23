The new resilience industrial complex needs a reality check

Attentive observers will note that even with such wall-to-wall resilience strategies, there have been misses. Industrial action and volcanic eruptions were considered more likely than a pandemic in the 2020 risk register. There was indeed a pandemic plan: Four years before covid, the UK government was advised to stockpile personal protective equipment and set up a contact-tracing system to activate in the event of a coronavirus outbreak. But the plan envisaged a flu-like bug, not something deadlier, and resources were thought better spent elsewhere. Mispricing risk happens more than we think. The UK’s 2021 integrated review of defence and foreign policy, with its ‘Indo-Pacific tilt’ is now being rewritten in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And even with foresight, governments don’t always act. A House of Lords panel warned eight months before the withdrawal from Afghanistan that US policy would lead to disastrous consequences for the country.