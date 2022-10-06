The news channel wars over use of landing page data

Last week, Zee Media Corp. Ltd, which operates a bouquet of television news channels, said it had pulled out of India’s TV viewership measurement system run by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. The company attributed the decision to discrepancies in BARC data, shrinking share of news genre and no resolution of issues exposed during the news TRP scam of 2020. In its note, Zee Media said the “biggest concern" was that BARC continues to report the ‘landing pages’ that impact ratings favourably for those who use them. It called out the use of landing page as an “unethical practice" and asked BARC to stop reporting data for its 14 news channels.

