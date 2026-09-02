The next startup revolution is already happening in rural India

As entrepreneurial energy plays an ever larger role in India’s success story, we present a package of weekly opinion articles by members of TiE, a global organization for startups and entrepreneurs. From the rural reach of India’s startup revolution and the easing of capital and compliance challenges to the role of angel investors, how startups and MSMEs must grow together and how best to track innovation, TiE authors cover a wide spectrum of relevant issues.

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Every startup narrative that India has celebrated in the last 15 years carries the same postal code. It begins in Koramangala or Cyber City, moves through a term sheet in Mumbai or Delhi, and ends, if fortunate, on a stock exchange bell. This is not a criticism of that story. It is a description of its limits. India’s tier I entrepreneurship engine has done its work well. But an engine built only for some cities cannot carry a nation of 700,000-plus villages and more than 700 districts. The next decade of Indian enterprise will not be decided in Bengaluru or Gurugram. It will be decided in Bellary, Barmer and Bahraich.

I say this not as a prediction but as an observation from the ground. Across three decades of building institutions—in skills assessment, in rural livelihoods, in last-mile rural commerce, and more recently in district-level entrepreneurship—one truth has repeated itself without exception. Entrepreneurial spirit is distributed equally across Bharat—opportunities and networks are not. The task before this generation is to close that gap, and the vehicle for closing it is mass entrepreneurship, not employment schemes.

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TiE at 30: the ecosystem looked like this before TiE was born in December 1992, at a chance gathering in Santa Clara, where a group of entrepreneurs and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region decided that Silicon Valley’s culture of mentorship and wealth-sharing needed to be built as an institution rather than left to informal coffee conversations. Seven years later, in 1999, that model crossed the Pacific and took root in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi—cities that, at the time, had almost no organized venture capital, no established founder networks and no shared vocabulary for what a start-up even was. What existed was raw talent, a handful of risk-takers, and very little else. I joined TiE Bangalore as a member in this era—way back in 2001!

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That description should sound familiar, because it is, almost word for word, the state of entrepreneurship in most Indian districts today. A district in Bihar or a taluk in interior Karnataka has the same raw ingredients Bengaluru had in 1999— ambition, talent, an underserved market—and the same absence of scaffolding: no structured mentorship, no peer network of people who have done this before, no education pipeline for registration and pricing and digital basics, no funding relationships and no incubation infrastructure to de-risk the first 18 months. The ecosystem gap that TiE bridged in the metros in 1999 is, at the district level, still wide open today.

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This is why I do not believe rural and tier II India needs a new playbook. It needs TiE’s original playbook run at a different address. TiE has always organized itself around five pillars—mentoring, networking, education, funding and incubating—and each of them maps almost precisely onto what a district-level entrepreneurship ecosystem is missing.

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Mentoring is the most transferable pillar of all, because it requires proximity and time rather than capital; a district’s respected local entrepreneur, mentored forward through TiE-style structures, becomes as valuable to five neighbouring villages as a charter member is to a Bengaluru founder. Networking matters even more in low-density markets, where a single introduction—to a supplier, a distributor, a district official—can be the difference between an idea and a functioning business, precisely because the district founder has no existing network to draw on. Education must be delivered differently, as practical, local-language instruction on registration, pricing and digital tools rather than a business-school curriculum, but the underlying task of translating tacit founder knowledge into transferable lessons is identical to what TiE has always done. Funding, at the district level, means recognizing that a ticket size which looks trivial to a metro investor can be transformative to a rural founder, and building the underwriting discipline to serve that ticket size profitably rather than treating it as a rounding error. And incubating at a district level looks less like a shared office and more like a shared access point—a physical or digital hub where a founder can find customers, tools and a support system before she has had to build any of that infrastructure herself.

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The five pillars survived the journey from Santa Clara to Bengaluru in 1999 because they addressed a universal starting condition, not a Silicon Valley-specific one. I believe they will survive the journey from Bengaluru to Bahraich for the same reason.

Rural founders: the missing middle has an address India needs to create close to 90 million net new jobs by the early part of the next decade, and neither large enterprise nor government alone can absorb that scale. The missing middle—the small and growing enterprise that sits between the subsistence kirana and the venture-funded unicorn—is where this employment must be generated. And the missing middle does not live primarily in metro business districts. It lives in tier II-III towns and rural clusters, in the hands of founders who have never pitched at a demo day but who understand their local supply chain, their local customer and their local trust networks better than any outsider ever will.

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The rural founder is not a diluted version of the urban entrepreneur. She is a distinct archetype, building with different constraints and different assets: lower capital, thinner formal networks, but deeper community credibility and lower customer acquisition friction. What she lacks is not ambition or capability. What she lacks is scaffolding, and scaffolding is precisely what an ecosystem organization built on mentoring, networking, education, funding and incubating exists to provide.

Entrepreneurship districts: the unit of scale Bharat actually needs India’s policy imagination has long organized itself around the state as the unit of economic planning. I would argue the district is the more honest and more actionable unit, particularly for entrepreneurship. A district is small enough to know its people and large enough to build a functioning market. In an initiative called JanAI that I have founded to test this thesis, we are building a layered district-level architecture of local entrepreneurs, service verticals, café-style access points and a readiness scorecard that measures adoption across a thousand points of data. Some districts are already live on this model, supported by fellows and anchor partners who commit to a place rather than to a headline.

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The entrepreneurship district reframes the question policymakers usually ask. Instead of “how do we bring one large industry to this district,” it asks “how do we help a thousand small enterprises emerge from this district.” The second question scales more resiliently, distributes risk more widely and keeps the economic surplus closer to the community that generated it.

Innovation corridors: connecting, not replicating Tier II-III and rural India do not need a replica of Electronic City. What they need are corridors—physical and digital—that connect district-level enterprise to national and global markets without forcing the enterprise itself to relocate. The innovation corridor is a logistics and knowledge highway, not a real estate project. A rural commerce network I helped build years ago is, in essence, one such corridor: it moves goods, services and, increasingly, information both ways between village and city, so the village does not have to empty itself into the city to participate in the modern economy.

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TiE chapters across tier II-III India have a distinct role to play here, one different from the mentorship-and-networking model that served metro chapters well. In these geographies, the chapter must also function as a translator—converting the language of formal finance and formal governance into something a first-generation founder can act on, and converting the reality of that founder's business into something a Bengaluru-based investor can underwrite with confidence.

Inclusive capital: the final and hardest piece None of the above holds without capital that is willing to travel. Indian venture capital remains geographically and pattern-matched in ways that continue to underserve tier II, tier III and rural founders, and continue to structurally underfund women founders regardless of geography. Inclusive capital does not mean lower standards. It means different instruments—revenue-based financing, patient equity, blended capital that pairs philanthropic risk absorption with commercial return expectations, and underwriting models that read community trust and local market share as seriously as they read a metro-market total addressable market slide.

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A movement, not a programme Bharat's rural and tier II-III entrepreneurs do not need to be discovered. They need to be recognized, resourced and connected—as a movement with an architecture, not as a scattered set of well-meaning pilots that expire with the funding cycle that birthed them.

Tagore wrote of a country where the mind is without fear, and the head is held high. Bharat’s next generation of founders will not be raised in glass office towers. They will be raised in district headquarters and village markets, and they will hold their heads high not because someone gave them permission, but because they built something that was theirs. The revolution will not announce itself with a unicorn valuation. It will announce itself, quietly, in a thousand districts at once.

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Madan Padaki is a charter member of TiE, former president of TiE Bangalore and a former trustee of TiE Global.

Next week in this series: Prashanth Prakash on how global capital can unlock India’s next wave of startup funding.