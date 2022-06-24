The night of the snow slab

Authorities began searching for the group about a week later, and found their tent on 26 February, half-buried in snow. But it was empty. Over the next few days, searchers found five hikers’ bodies in the snow outside, but scattered up to a few hundred metres from the tent. The condition of the bodies was perplexing: two were wearing only underwear, some were either barefoot or had just socks on, all had scratches and cuts, one had burn marks, and one had bitten off a piece of his hand, the chunk still in his mouth.