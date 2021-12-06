The nine lives of India’s National Family Health Survey

When the US Agency for International Development (USAID) first started its Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) programme in the 1980s to study fertility behaviour in the developing world, India viewed it with scepticism. The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 changed India-US relations, paving the way for the country’s first DHS survey in 1992-93. But the decision courted controversy. India’s statistical establishment questioned the need for a new demographic survey, given India’s long-standing record in producing such statistics on its own. It expressed fears that the well-funded survey would drive up survey costs for all organizations in a ratchet effect. The most potent criticism came from Left activists, who characterized it as an “imperialist" tool to control the Third World’s population. The claim was not entirely disconnected from reality. The infamous Kissinger report of 1974 had been declassified by then, and it exposed why the US was keen to fund fertility research: the fear that an ‘explosion’ in Third World numbers would create masses of discontented youth, who would fall prey to communism and undermine US commercial interests globally.