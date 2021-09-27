The novel geometry of a rapidly-evolving world order

Geometry and drama have arrived with a flourish in the Indo-Pacific. The Aukus naval deal is expected to nuclear-propel not only Australia’s new submarines, but also its role in the Indo-Pacific. The conventional diesel-submarine deal between France and Australia to build 12 Barracuda submarines would have required these subs to resurface every so often in a process called ‘snorting’. It is not yet clear which type of sub design Australia will choose and exactly what technology the US and UK will share with it, but Aukus will let Canberra acquire technology for eight fast-attack subs that will be far superior. It appears likely that its new submarine fleet will be based on the UK’s Astute Class, built by BAE Systems, or the US’s Virginia class systems built by General Dynamics. Based on the choice and final configuration, these subs will be able to launch ballistic and/or cruise missiles from under the sea. As a separate part of the deal, Australia is acquiring Tomahawk Cruise missiles from the US for its destroyers. Australia will join only six other nations—the US, UK, China, Russia, India and France—with nuclear-propelled submarines. This is about nuclear-propulsion and Australia has stated that it has no plans to acquire nuclear weapons, and therefore this deal does not contribute to a “nuclear arms race" in the Indo-Pacific.

