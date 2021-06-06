The unrelenting nuisance of sociable people

One way or another, success is not a reward for being extraordinary. Success is a reward for being a good friend, given by good friends. People, especially the talented, gain immensely from finding their own tribe. And relationships with people are not built on efficiency because there is no such thing as quality time. There is only time; you need to marinate in people; that’s how companionship works. But then, everything about meeting others is unhealthy, involving large amounts of sugar and disruptions of a sleep cycle. It need not be this way, but it is. As a result, even without a pandemic, the sociable end up becoming the first carriers of any new pathogen. Also, they create a social order based on likability, friendship, drinking and the capacity to waste time with other people.