The numbers tell a DART story
The Didymos, Dimorphos system is about 11 million kilometres away from us
DART, a man-made spacecraft, crashed on an asteroid last week. I realize there’s a lot going on in this world—a war, a yatra, election campaigns, economies tanking, take your pick—but even with all that, to me this asteroid-crash news tops them all. For more reasons than one.