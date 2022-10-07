The numbers tell a DART story

Come back to Didymos and Dimorphos. How do we know they are out there at all? Because we’ve actually seen them. Not with the naked eye—they are too tiny and too distant for that—but through powerful telescopes. Imagine a process like this. Point your telescope in a particular direction in the sky and take an image of all that’s in the field of view. You’ll see stars and galaxies and possibly some other objects. Repeat this some time later—maybe a few minutes, maybe an hour, whatever—and compare the two images. Most of what’s visible in the frame will not appear to have moved. Again, stars and galaxies are so distant that even though they are actually moving rapidly, a few minutes—maybe an hour, whatever—is too short a time for us on Earth to visibly detect that movement.