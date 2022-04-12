The odd divergence between markets for stocks and bonds

The bond market clearly thinks so. But the stock market seems to be in a world of its own. Take the case of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the US’s premier stock market index. It has fallen by just 5.7% since the end of 2021. This, despite the fact that the Fed has made it very clear that the era of easy money will come to an end, given that retail inflation in the US is at a 40-year high. The FTSE-100, based in London, has gone up by around 2.4% since end 2021, with inflation in the UK at a three- decade high.