The oddness of how financial markets assess sovereign risk

The rush of investors seeking to invest in the euro-denominated debt issued by China, a sovereign issuer, is newsworthy for several reasons. According to the Financial Times, the total issue size was €4 billion. The orders were worth €18 billion. One of the issues was a negative-yielding bond with a five-year tenor for €750 million. It was priced at -0.15%. The newspaper noted that investors grabbed the opportunity to lock in higher yields than those available in Europe. Irony died a thousand deaths there.

The rush for negative-yielding bonds must persuade the Swedish Riksbank Committee that awards the annual Nobel prize in economics to rethink its 2013 award to professor Eugene Fama for his market efficiency hypothesis. There were plenty of reasons to rescind that award in the last seven years, and this one should clinch it. For example, more recently, between 24 February 2020 and 8 April 2020, there were 33 trading days. Of these 33, the Dow-Jones Industrial Average rose or fell by more than 3% on 21 days; 17 of those 21 days featured daily percentage moves of more than 4%. Stock returns are anything but normally distributed.

It is obvious that investors are not looking for income from a bond with a negative coupon. They are looking for safety, or for further deflation in a country such that the real yield could still be positive despite a negative coupon rate. China may deliver that, but safety?

The issue redounds to China’s credit (pun intended) for its ability to get away with such an issue. Of course, it does get away with many things. But, it is a poor advertisement for investor judgement. Even as this issue was being priced in the market, news of defaults by many Chinese state-owned enterprises were hitting the wires. In response, the government decided to pursue Haitong securities, one of the country’s biggest brokerages, for having allegedly assisted an “illegal issuance of bonds" by the Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group, a state-owned coal miner (‘China alleges manipulation by Haitong Securities in widening default inquiry’, Reuters, 18 November 2020). One has to wrap one’s head around this story to understand the risk that investors are accepting with respect to China.

Earlier, Tianlei Huang of the Peterson Institute wrote (‘As China recovers from the pandemic, will zombie firms return?, 21 October 2020) that China’s economic recovery (officially, that is) came with the problem of its zombie companies becoming a bigger threat to its sustainability. He noted that non-financial corporate debt as a share of gross domestic product went up from 149% at the end of 2019 to nearly 160% by the end of March 2020, the largest increase in a single quarter since the global financial crisis. Outstanding non-performing loans have ticked up even based on official figures, which, he noted, were underestimates. As several other countries have done, China has asked its banks to allow a debt moratorium to small businesses and not to classify loans that were 90 days past due as bad. The problem is that this was the practice before the pandemic as well, especially with small banks.

“China had a zombie problem before the pandemic struck in early 2020, especially among its state-owned enterprises. The number of money-losing state firms and the amount of losses rose for nine consecutive years from 2010 through 2018… Based on data released by some subnational legal systems, bankruptcy cases in many reporting provinces and municipalities surged in 2019," wrote Huang, with a footnote saying that “the aggregate number of bankruptcy cases reported by the Supreme People’s Court in its Work Report presented before the National People’s Congress in May 2020 was inconsistent with the numbers reported in previous years and also substantially lower than the combined total of the bankruptcy cases reported by subnational legal systems."

In contrast to the “safety" of a negative-coupon bond, I dare say that India offers a compelling alternative. On 19 November, FitchRatings put out a comment: ‘India’s reforms could support medium-term growth’. While the note is cautious, it acknowledges the initiatives of the past few months. India has had three rounds of stimulus measures at least. The structural reforms announced include the liberalizing of farm trade, de-licensing of mining, re-classification of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), consolidation of labour laws, de-criminalization of many provisions of the Companies Act, easing compliance restrictions on IT-enabled services, and so on. In his latest Corporate Health Tracker dated 19 November, Ashish Gupta of Credit Suisse wrote that the second quarter of 2020-21 witnessed the share of debt among companies with an interest cover of less than one reduce sharply to 35%, the best in the past five years. According to a report on the health of the MSME sector brought out in October by CIBIL-SIDBI, “A large majority of MSMEs across sectors are structurally strong and shall be better placed in current economic challenges."

India’s 10-year sovereign bond yields 5.88% and credit rating is BBB-. China’s 10-year sovereign yields 3.35% and its credit rating is A+. Enough said. These are the author’s personal views.

V. Anantha Nageswaran is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

