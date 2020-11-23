The oddness of how financial markets assess sovereign risk

In contrast to the “safety" of a negative-coupon bond, I dare say that India offers a compelling alternative. On 19 November, FitchRatings put out a comment: ‘India’s reforms could support medium-term growth’. While the note is cautious, it acknowledges the initiatives of the past few months. India has had three rounds of stimulus measures at least. The structural reforms announced include the liberalizing of farm trade, de-licensing of mining, re-classification of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), consolidation of labour laws, de-criminalization of many provisions of the Companies Act, easing compliance restrictions on IT-enabled services, and so on. In his latest Corporate Health Tracker dated 19 November, Ashish Gupta of Credit Suisse wrote that the second quarter of 2020-21 witnessed the share of debt among companies with an interest cover of less than one reduce sharply to 35%, the best in the past five years. According to a report on the health of the MSME sector brought out in October by CIBIL-SIDBI, “A large majority of MSMEs across sectors are structurally strong and shall be better placed in current economic challenges."