The oddness of who all get to talk about mental health

Also, the more that ambassadors of mental health are feted, the more they are encouraged to offer healing tips. That brings to me the image of a large feeble man who has diabetes imparting his views on physical health. Eat like me, he says, work out like me, think like me, be me. This can never happen. Actually, this can happen because anything can happen these days, but he will never become a prophet of physical health. Yet, this might be what’s happening in mental health. The most influential ambassadors of mental health are in poor mental health. The articulation of mental health today is not only the testimonial of the ailing. It also has those who promise a path to something called “wellness". And many of these people who have solutions for poor mental health may not be sane at all. They are probably influential because they have deluded themselves into believing they have found a path to joy.