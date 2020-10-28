The ominous surge of a second covid wave worldwide

Still, India has come further in public health awareness, both in terms of hand-washing and wearing masks, than one would have predicted. The trouble is that the government’s communication and diktats have succeeded at ensuring that people wear masks, but have not emphasized the necessity of wearing them over one’s mouth and nose—rather than, jugaad-style, under the mouth or around the neck like a cowboy’s bandanna. Also not communicated on those inescapable phone messages is that the relative risk of contracting the virus indoors in an air-conditioned office/home is much higher than being in a room with all the windows open and with ceiling and table fans circulating the air—or, better still, meeting friends in a park or on a terrace. Last week, I listened to the manager of a multinational bank irritably justify the need for customers to download the controversial Aarogya Setu app, as the Reserve Bank of India mandates. A more effective measure would be to retrofit this bank’s offices to let windows open, or move employees’ desks into this branch’s large and airy lobby area, open on one side to the street.