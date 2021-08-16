The only boom business now in Afghanistan is burkha sales

In Herat, the country’s third largest city, which fell to the Taliban on Thursday, girls who showed up at their universities were turned away, Khurram says. “The education system is collapsing." There is, however, one business that is booming. In the provinces, burkha shops are reopening and the thick, blue garments that cover a woman’s body from head to toe, are becoming an expensive, must-have item. Though not for everyone. “I am seeing a lot of women who did not experience the previous Taliban period who are saying, ‘We will not adopt this oppressive dress’," says Khurram, who was the Afghan Youth Representative to the United Nations in 2019. “I do not know what will happen to the younger generation.... They were coding. They were so brilliant. Now they are all sitting at home wondering what will happen. This generation formed the modern Afghanistan."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}