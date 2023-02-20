The OpenAI vs. Google AI race has opened up Pandora’s bots
For a bit, Microsoft looked like it would eat Google’s lunch
For a bit, Microsoft looked like it would eat Google’s lunch. Its languishing search engine Bing was being revolutionized with a hot new OpenAI chatbot. Those hopes have diminished as nobody— not even AI scientists—truly understands the breadth of capabilities of artificial intelligence once it’s unleashed. Early users of Bing reported unhinged, emotional, even threatening responses to some queries from the AI system, which called one user a “bad researcher" and told a writer that he was “not happily married." Bing, whose bot goes by the name Sydney, has put Google’s Bard error in the shade. However, these flaws are just the tip of an iceberg.
