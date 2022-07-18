The operating system of liberal democracy needs a big upgrade4 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 12:26 AM IST
The role of parliaments should be redefined in tune with today’s advances in information technology
Let’s take a few steps back from the current controversies over the conduct of our legislators—and indeed their counterparts in democracies around the world—and reflect on the logic of representative democracy.