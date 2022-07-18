The operating system of liberal democracy needs a big upgrade

Next, let’s say that most MPs spend a lot of their time educating themselves on policy issues: it is still impossible for them to have an informed view of important technical details on the sheer number of matters that come up before them. Try keeping up with the legislative briefs that the good people at PRS Legislative Research publish on a regular basis. It is not humanly possible for legislators to know enough about all the bills they are called upon to pass, even if each of them had a big staff of policy analysts, which they don’t. This is not just an Indian problem.

