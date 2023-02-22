The optimal place for work is your office and not home
Some tasks are indivisible and intelligent thinking is a social process as neuroscience studies reveal
Can employees continue to work from home as they did during the covid lockdowns, or should they all come back to office for work as it was before the pandemic? This is a raging debate all around the world. According to a Gallup research study, after the pandemic, only 9% of employees want to work from an office on all days, while 32% of them want to work only from their homes, and 59% of surveyed employees prefer a hybrid work schedule. But there is no clarity on how many days a week an employee should come to office in a hybrid-work format.