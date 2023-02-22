The optimal place for work is your office and not home

As part of adopting a scientific approach to the concept of work, it was F.W. Taylor who first introduced the concept of work as a divisible process. As work was divided into discrete specific activities along assembly lines in a factory, levels of specialization and productivity improved. But this approach to work also had a huge downside. The individual worker felt like just another cog in a large impersonal wheel. Employees were unable to see the larger goal of their work—they only saw themselves as bricklayers, so to speak, and not as builders of a cathedral. Luckily, towards the second half of the 20th century , Japanese companies came up with workplace rituals to create a far more holistic sense of camaraderie at the workplace and atone for the sins of assembly lines.