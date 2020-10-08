The options for RBI beyond yield curve control

With over 75% y-o-y increase in the gross dated securities supply in 1H behind us, investors are keen to know how the second half will fare. Keeping the 2H borrowing schedule unchanged (for now) underscores the uncertainty that clouds public finances and the quantum of revenue shortfall. Odds of an increase in borrowings in early 2021 remain high. A carve-out of covid-specific securities and opening that to retail participation (with in-built tax relief) also present out-of-box options to finance the deficit. State development bond supply, which is routinely back-heavy, will add to total supply of debt. Beyond implicit YCC, debt buyers count on the central bank to stabilize bond markets via open market operations.