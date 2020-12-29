The Oscar winners of 2020 for behavioural economics

Best director: In recent years, behavioural economists have focused on the question of “noise": variability in judgments that are not supposed to vary. One judge might sentence a criminal defendant to a year in prison, whereas another one, seeing an identical defendant, might decide in favour of probation. That’s noise. Some of the most interesting work on noise explores unique decisions. If a company is deciding whether to open an office in another city, or if a nation is deciding whether to go to war, small variations in circumstances can make all the difference: whether it is a sunny day, for example, or whether a particular adviser decided to speak up at a crucial moment.