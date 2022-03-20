The other Gandhis who may need to give up leadership

To understand the scale of what our metaphorical Gandhis control, let us first look at what the Congress party stands for. To understand anyone fully, we must consider their best side, not their worst. So do not let the party’s reality interfere with the marvel of their first principles. The party is an umbrella for various pressure groups and regional grouses. As a result, it stands for a broad and unique set of absolute virtues that no other political party in India can easily adopt without antagonizing a sizeable voter base. Generally in modern India, if you feel you are prospering or you feel you have some cultural swag, you lean towards the Bharatiya Janata Party, but if you feel unlucky, depressed, bereft of job prospects, poorer than before, culturally insecure and seek political compassion, you are in the Congress frame of mind. Thus there is a significant moral reason for the party to exist and also an obligation to achieve power.