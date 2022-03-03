The other high-stakes war that must be nipped right in the bud

The prize is perhaps worth fighting for: $17 trillion of value added by 2030, according to PwC. But also important is the geopolitical aspect of AI victory: as oil shaped geopolitics in the last century, AI will shape it in the next one, with its potential to transform warfare (bit.ly/3MbCfl2 ) and economies. But as Stephen Cave, et al, write in a Cambridge university paper (bit.ly/3CfTGMN), the narrative of AI as a race is both wrong and threatening. In this highly volatile world, it is perhaps time to change the narrative: to make AI a shared priority for the global good, just as scientists shared coronavirus DNA and research across borders. We may need a Neo-Westphalian approach, since such digital technologies cross borders and permeate national sovereignty with complete ease. A great example is the proposal by professor Gary Marcus to create a ‘CERN for AI’: “a global collaboration with thousands of researchers from over twenty countries, working together, in common cause, building technology and science that could never be constructed in individual labs, tackling problems that industry might otherwise neglect." This could be the best way to nip this other war in the bud.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}