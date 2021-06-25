The outlier must attract questions

Whichever way you look at it, there was a significant slowdown in vaccinations in MP over those four days. Why? Those slowing numbers qualify as outliers too, and we could use an explanation, not that there is any forthcoming. But then 21 June rolled around, and MP vaccinated 1.7 million people that day: nearly 1,000 times as many as on 20 June, nearly 10 times its daily average through the previous month, nearly 20% of the figure for all of India that day. A slowdown, followed by a huge spike: it’s only natural to wonder why, to think that just maybe MP was stockpiling its doses for a few days, waiting for whatever reason for Monday. Subtract the numbers for those four days from the MP average, 180,000. We have 50,000, 160,000, 140,000 and 178,000, or a “backlog" of 528,000 vaccinations from just those days. That is, nearly a third of the 21 June spike in MP can be attributed to a possible four-day stockpile.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}