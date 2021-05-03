The overarching message from these election outcomes

For the BJP, the dilemma is simple: Will it do better by literally adopting a more centrist political position, or by moving more strongly to the right to embrace its Hindu identity? Its failure in Bengal may be the result of not ensuring a higher level of Hindu consolidation in Bengal, where a fear of demographic change is high among some sections of people. Contrast this with Assam, where the minority vote as a proportion of the total is even higher than in West Bengal, but Sarma got significant chunks of the Assamese and Bengali Hindu vote, apart from some smaller subaltern groups, by invoking the fear of power shifting to Badruddin Ajmal. The subtext was: Don’t let Assam be ruled by a minority leader who benefited from the demographic changes of the last several decades. This is a significant turnaround from the state’s situation last year, when Assam was in the throes of anti-CAA protests, threatening the BJP’s base.

