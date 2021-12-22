The pace of innovation will continue to accelerate amid India’s digital push

AI in medical imaging is democratizing healthcare, especially in screening for ailments like diabetic retinopathy. For example, a cloud-based AI solution using deep-learning models is helping detect diabetic retinopathy in a short span of time. This helps doctors provide instant counsel on whether the patient needs to be referred to a hospital. In the coming year, we can expect to see faster growth in the use of AI to assess massive amounts of health data at lower cost. This touches everything from more accurate cancer diagnostics to predictive analytics.