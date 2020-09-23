The pandemic could help us all recognize what real education is

First is the brutal inequity, fragility and injustice that most children live with. A tiny sliver of students have such resources that it doesn’t matter that schools are shut; such children will also be back in school the very day they open up. But for the vast majority of children, the shutting down of schools is potentially a change in the trajectory of their lives. It is not only a loss of education today, it’s probably for much longer. And for too many, perhaps even permanently. They may never return to school or may return much later, caught in the tsunami of an economic upheaval. For millions of such children, deprivation arising from shut schools is more than that of education. It’s also a loss of assured meals and withdrawal of an anchor of support in life. Innumerable girls face social pressure to drop out of school and get married. The miasma of uncertainty is also eroding the hard-won social consensus that sending children to school must be the norm. We truly face the prospect of losing decades of gains in getting our children in to schools.