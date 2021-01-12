The pandemic could improve how we do academic research

Under the current system in my own profession of economics, a large percentage of the top 50 schools will not consider candidates for tenure unless they have some publications in the top three or four journals. Is that such a good system for encouraging innovation and non-conformism? Critics might argue that under this system more false results would circulate. But keep in mind that this new arrangement would devote much more effort and attention to high-quality, open-access refereeing. Furthermore, the status quo is not ideal. It is very hard to find reliable information about how good any given article is, even in a top journal. In reality, many of these results are false, non-replicable or simply irrelevant for real-world problems. People outside the academic process do not have much faith in what is being certified.