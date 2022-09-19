The pandemic economy will outlast the outbreak of covid

Supply chains are still messed up. The pre-pandemic world economy was efficient because goods were made with parts from all over the world. But the system was complex and the pandemic showed just how vulnerable it was to disruption. In December last year ports were starting to unclog and the computer chip shortage was easing, but hopes for normalcy in 2022 were squelched by Russia’s war on Ukraine. China is still having covid-driven shutdowns. And a US freight rail strike appears to have just been narrowly averted. Even so, the Citi index of supply chain pressures shows it’s better than a year ago. There will be more improvement if energy costs fall and more people go back to work. Longer term, firms may become more resilient to future disruptions and better diversified.