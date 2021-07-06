The pandemic gave us a sandbox for real-world trials

As horrific as the effects of the pandemic have been on human life, it has presented scientists with the perfect natural experiment. From marine biologists to conservationists, environmental scientists to seismologists, researchers around the world have seized the opportunity to analyse a world without human activity, and they are coming up with remarkable findings. Pollution scientists recorded a marked reduction in atmospheric pollution, particularly in large metropolitan cities like Mumbai (40% reduction in particulate matter) and New Delhi (70% fall in NO2 levels) during city-wide lockdowns, allowing them to accurately measure the impact of human activity on the environment. Seismologists were able to use the lack of human noise to establish baseline noise levels for the natural world, allowing them to better detect low-magnitude events like small earthquakes and landslides. Wildlife researchers noticed that a number of species that were thought to be nocturnal were in fact diurnal, venturing out during the course of the day in the absence of human activity.