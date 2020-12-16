The pandemic has unleashed the age of individualism

The technological infrastructure that supported several new behaviours is not going to fold up once the fear of covid infection subsides. For that matter, the companies that own these technologies will only try to improve them further so that people continue to use them long after the pandemic is gone. Which means these apps and tools are going to make sure that people continue to conduct their daily routines within their personal space, physically speaking. History reminds us that it is the industrial infrastructure built by Japan to address its needs of the Korean war that turned out to be the elixir that revitalized the Japanese economy and helped create its economic miracle. What will be the effect of the sustained use of this new individualism-promoting technological infrastructure? How will the resultant growth in individualism impact the world?