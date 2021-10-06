The pandemic is a reminder of education being a public good

All that they are bothered about is the fees. During the past 18 months, they have done nothing to engage children. In contrast, many government schoolteachers have often reached homes and communities, some very regularly. But all that these private schools have done is demand fees. A few have pushed for some kind of online education. But they know that this is ineffective when most children don’t have access; and also that it’s highly questionable whether the few who do have access actually learn anything online. But they don’t care, they only want the money. They have no interest in the children or their education. They are running a business. And it is preposterous that while they are clearly running a business, they expect to be paid even when they don’t deliver the service. They are holding people to ransom. So, these schools have lost all trust, and even if they have resumed functioning, children would rather be sent to a local government school. Also, the crisis has reinforced a growing acknowledgement that the quality of government schools is usually better than they get credit for and often better than that of private schools.